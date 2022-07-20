HUSTISFORD — Cierra Essock of Hustisford High School, has been honored with the Teacher Turn the Key Award and Scholarship from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators.
Essock was presented this honor at the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators Professional Development Conference held at the Radisson Center in La Crosse from June 26-30.
The Teacher Turn the Key Award and Scholarship is given to an agricultural educator in their first years of teaching. Its goal is to allow early-career agricultural educators to attend the annual NAAE Convention, giving them an opportunity to become involved with their professional association on a national level.
Essock’s teaching philosophy is simple. She said, “Students learn best when the curriculum delivered is relevant to their personal interests, skills, and future plans after graduation.”
She accomplishes this by making sure lessons include real-world applications, career exploration, hands-on opportunities, and references to materials in core classes.
The current curriculum Essock uses includes ecology as a local science credit, animal science as a dual-credit course with Lakeshore Technical College, opportunities for agricultural youth apprenticeship, a variety of elective courses, and independent studies.
Essock is proud that her students participate in some form of an SAE program, completing at least 10 hours of work with an agricultural project.
In addition to the classroom, the Hustisford FFA Chapter has also been successful with Essock as advisor. The Middle School Quiz Bowl LDE team advanced onto sectionals in 2022, the Dairy Cattle Evaluation CDE team advanced to state in 2019, and the membership has been active in a variety of conferences, workshops, and local chapter events.
WAAE is the professional association for agricultural educators in Wisconsin. Members include 410 middle school, high school, technical college and university educators. The focus of the association is to provide professional development, legislative support and educational resources for teachers to enhance their local agriculture education programs.
