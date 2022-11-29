Jefferson County Agri-Business Club provides grants to local organizations to benefit youth and agricultural projects. Organizations wanting to apply can download an application from the club website, www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. The application includes the project details, expected expenses, and timeline. The deadline for submission is Dec. 30.
Applicants are then asked to attend the January meeting to present details of their grant to the Agri-Business Club membership. The successful grant recipients will be decided at the February membership meeting.
At the January meeting, each applying organization will speak to the membership about their grant request and answer questions from the group. The organization’s grant sub-committee then evaluates the applications. The committee’s recommendation is then sent to membership for approval at the February meeting. While grants typically do not cover the entire cost of the project, they represent a portion of the cost needed for the project to reach completion. Grants are provided in two installments – at the beginning of the project and at the successful completion. They are presented to the group and are not a loan, but a financial award.
“Customers who visited our food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and purchase cheese during our Holiday Cheese Sale allow the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club to make grant money available to organizations supporting agriculture,” said Leigh Cheesebro who chairs the grant sub-committee. Community members can also purchase cheese and meat at the Fort Atkinson Holiday Open House and Market on Dec. 3. The club also maintains a vending location at Pleasant Valley Acres Grain and Produce Farm in Sullivan from mid-November to mid-December.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.