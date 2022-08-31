We are now entering eight months into our expansion at Rosy Lane-Paoli (in Watertown).
The barns were in great shape and our cows have adjusted into those barns very nicely. This has helped smooth the transition into this facility for our cows.
Rosy-Lane-Paoli is now home to around 680 cows with cows switching between our farms weekly. We will move cows to Paoli once they are confirmed pregnant at the home farm. They then can stay in a very relaxed environment with just milking occurring, until they are ready to return home for dry off period in preparation for the next lactation.
We were fortunate to be able to hire the majority of the staff that was at Sun-Burst Dairy. They had done a great job training their team about high quality standards of care. We have been able to keep growing and educating our team at Paoli with continued education with Forte Consulting. The team has been excited to learn more about producing high quality milk.
This expansion has been possible through the great relationships that we made with local vendors in the Paoli area. We were told Argall Dairy was able to be the farm within 10 minutes in an emergency because of their location… We have tested that and that is true! We have made great contacts with people in the area who realize the 24/7 business that dairy farming is. We appreciate all the help from everyone involved in this to help us achieve the goals of the entire Rosy-Lane team.
Things got off to a really slow start in 2022 for the crop season.
April consisted of some here and there days to haul manure and prepare a select few fields for Alfalfa seeding. It was the first season using a 1990 grain drill to seed alfalfa. So far the stands look like it was a success.
When May hit, the switch was flipped and everything seemed to happen at once. Corn planting actually got rolling before manure got pumped this spring. When conditions got right, about May 7, things progressed quickly and a lot of corn got planted on time, even after the slow spring. When our new manure pumping crew (MGD Farms) arrived, the liquid was pumped out through a hose system and applied to the fields.
Ward Custom Farms handled the solid manure portion as usual. Then corn planting could resume with most of the corn in the ground by May 24. A few days later, winter rye and the first crop of alfalfa was under way, putting 2,720 tons of feed into storage for the upcoming year. Following the hay harvest, we finished planting corn and got the sprayer rolling to keep the weeds in check. It was a five-week sprint and a big thank you goes out to our awesome crew for making it happen. The third crop of alfalfa and marsh grass bailing are knocking on the door. We will be working on this and putting up a new hay shed while watching the corn grow.
