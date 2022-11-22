Wisconsin officials have announced the first convictions for possession of crawfish.
While the charges may sound funny, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the case represents a very real concern. Crawfish, also called crayfish, are very persistent.
“These crayfish are illegal in Wisconsin because they cause havoc in our waterways by out-competing other species, damaging shorelines, and burrowing deep into the ground to avoid winter freezing,” said Lt. Warden Robert Stroess, DNR Administrator of Commercial Fish and Aquatic Species in Trade Enforcement. “They are prolific and resilient.”
In 2020, several grocery stores in Wisconsin sold live red swamp crawfish, which was a violation of Wisconsin law. An encounter not long thereafter showed why. A walker in Ozaukee County encountered what they described to authorities as an “aggressively acting” crawfish. That encounter was reported to the DNR, touching off another investigation.
The crawfish in question had escaped from a home less than 350 feet away, where the owners had hosted a crawfish boil a couple weeks earlier. Investigators found that the letters warning companies against importing live crawfish to Wisconsin weren’t stopping the problem.
“Try as we may, education and outreach don’t always change the behavior of some individuals and companies,” said Stroess. “Sometimes enforcement is needed.”
Louisiana Crawfish Company, which had not ended shipments after an earlier warning, was charged with 15 criminal counts for importing an invasive species. The company pleaded guilty to 10 counts in August, and has since been ordered to pay $34,380 in fines, fees and assessments.
