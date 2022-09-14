MADISON – From adding new agricultural career pathways to preparing students through agricultural education programs, the Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council (WAEWDC) highlights the importance of agri-business in Wisconsin in its 2022 annual report.

The report showcases agriculture as a profitable and exciting career path and reflects the council's role in advising and informing state agencies, educational institutions, and the Wisconsin Legislature on matters related to agricultural education and workforce development. The council helps attract, develop, and retain the superior workforce required to grow Wisconsin’s production in agriculture, agribusiness, food, and natural resource sectors.

Load comments