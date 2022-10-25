MADISON, Wis. — Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of ready-to-eat meat products sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County. The recalled products include:
• Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.
• Beef Hot Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.
• Sweet Bourbon Smoked Beef Strips, approximately 0.4-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.
Hotdogs, approximately 1.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.
These products were sold at Cherryland Shell (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.), The Cherry Hut (Fish Creek, Wis.) and Woods Orchard (Egg Harbor, Wis.). Product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 101.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a food borne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can call Keith Birnschein, Door County Custom Meats, at 920-746-0304.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.