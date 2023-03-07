Producers, consultants, agronomists, and nutritionists are invited to attend the Dodge County Forage Council 2023 Annual Winter Meeting March 24 at the Pizza Ranch in Watertown, WI.

Registration begins at 10:45 a.m., with the program starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Brian Luck, UW-Madison Extension Specialist, Biological Systems Engineering Research. Dr. Luck will discuss wheel traffic on alfalfa.

