Producers, consultants, agronomists, and nutritionists are invited to attend the Dodge County Forage Council 2023 Annual Winter Meeting March 24 at the Pizza Ranch in Watertown, WI.
Registration begins at 10:45 a.m., with the program starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Brian Luck, UW-Madison Extension Specialist, Biological Systems Engineering Research. Dr. Luck will discuss wheel traffic on alfalfa.
The annual forage contest will take place within the lunch hour.
Dr. Marta Kohmann, UW-Madison Extension Specialist, will begin her discussion on alternative forages at 12:45 p.m.
The final presentation by Will Fulwider, UW-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Educator for Dodge and Dane Counties, will highlight current on-farm research optimizing winter cereal forage nitrogen application.
Three Certified Crop Advisor CEU credits are available.
The Dodge County Forage Council annual meeting will follow the presentations and include a Midwest Forage Association (MFA) update, annual business, a review of 2022 activities, planning for 2023 events, and an announcement of the forage contest winners.
Producers can bring their best forage to be judged by their peers during the forage contest. One entry per category. Categories include: baleage, haylage, silage, and miscellaneous ensiled forages. There is a limit of one entry per category. Please bring silage, haylage, and baleage in 1-gallon ziplock bags. Dry hay will not be considered.
Everyone attending the meeting will be able to vote once for each forage category. Votes will be tallied and prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category during the afternoon business meeting. Attendees must be present to win.
Registration costs $20, and is requested by March 22. Walk-ins are welcome. Registration fees include the program; pizza and drink, and annual Dodge County Forage Council dues. If interested, you can also pay for your membership in the Midwest Forage Association with your meeting registration.
To register, complete a registration form and return with payment to Extension Dodge County, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau, WI 53039, Attn: Forage Council. Make checks payable to “Dodge County Forage Council”.
This meeting is co-hosted by Extension Dodge County, Dodge County Forage Council, and the Midwest Forage Association. For more information, contact the Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit the Extension Dodge County website at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or connect with us on Facebook.
