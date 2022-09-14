The Dodge County Fair Supreme Showmanship contest challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair. Contestants for this program are selected from the top intermediate and senior showman in each species.

Teams are selected Friday night of the fair with one qualifying youth from each specie making up a team of four. Youth on a team work together to teach each other showmanship skills.

Load comments