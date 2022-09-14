The Dodge County Fair Supreme Showmanship contest challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair. Contestants for this program are selected from the top intermediate and senior showman in each species.
Teams are selected Friday night of the fair with one qualifying youth from each specie making up a team of four. Youth on a team work together to teach each other showmanship skills.
The Supreme Showmanship Contest at the Dodge County Fair offers youth the opportunity to grow in the livestock project. The contest provides personal character development, new friendships with exhibitors in different livestock projects, leadership experience through cooperative learning and confidence by presenting an animal and themselves before the public.
The following individuals and teams participated in the 2022 contest:
Grand Champion Supreme Showman – Norah Ganske
Reserve Champion Supreme Showman – Maria Meier
First place team – Faith Wiechmann, Samantha Salmi, Drew Benninger, Ian Spoke
Second place team – Gracie Wiechmann, Jacob Tietz, Brianna Ganske, Emma Paulson
