The Dodge County 4-H and FFA Meat-Animal-Sale Committee is raising funds for youth involved in the large-animal project at the Dodge County Fair, Beaver Dam.
The committee is looking to establish a scholarship program that benefits graduating 4-H and FFA youth pursuing careers in agriculture. To do this, a trivia-night fundraiser is planned for March 18.
All are invited to participate.
The cost is $80 per team or $10 per person. Doors will open at 4 p.m., trivia starts at 6 p.m., and the goal is getting everyone headed toward around 10 p.m.
The fundraiser will be held at Waterloo High School, 813 N. Monroe St., Waterloo, the trivia-night fundraiser will feature 10 rounds of 10 questions.
Each trivia team includes eight players, but less is allowed. “We have had teams of four to eight players in the past, and they do quite well,” said Salmi.
In addition to trivia, there will be a silent auction, other games, and prizes, too, according to press release by 4-H mom Dori Lichty. Fundraising t-shirts can be ordered until March 8, for those interested; sizes vary, and prices range from $20-$29.
Food from Glen’s Market and Catering, Watertown, will be on hand for purchase. In addition, the committee is currently accepting basket-raffle items. Contributions already on the list range from toy tractors to meat, gift cards, and more, Lichty wrote.
“Test your trivia knowledge while enjoying a night of fun and games with friends,” event chairperson Eric Salmi said.
To register a team for trivia night, communicate donations, and order t-shirts, e-mail mastrivianight@yahoo.com or call 920-988-1817.
Community members can visit with the 4-H and FFA youth this fundraiser benefits by attending the Dodge County Fair scheduled for Aug. 16-20. For more information, visit www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.