HALSEY, Oregon—DLF Pickseed is proud to announce it has unified its brand and business under the name DLF—the global market leader in forage and turf seed, in operation for over 100 years.

“This evolution synchronizes the influence of DLF’s highly recognized regional brands into a common, stronger identity,” said Neil Douglas, executive vice president, DLF North America. “As DLF, our North American voice becomes amplified, empowered, and important on the global seed stage.”

