Agriculture workers are some five to seven times more likely to die on the job than the national average for workers, making it one of the most dangerous professions in the U.S.

In addition to adult employees, farm and agriculture industry injuries and deaths are entirely too common among youth. With fall harvest season in swing, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse Dr. Alecia Gende, emergency department and sports medicine, is stressing safe practices and accident prevention.

