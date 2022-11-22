MADISON, Wis. – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will open the application period for crop insurance premium rebates at 12 p.m. on December 5, 2022.

There is $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022.

Load comments