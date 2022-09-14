MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now accepting bids from counties to host the Alice in Dairyland Finals until October 20, 2022 for the following years: 2024 (77th Alice in Dairyland), 2025 (78th Alice in Dairyland), 2026 (79th Alice in Dairyland), and 2027 (80th Alice in Dairyland). The request for proposals is available on DATCP’s website.
Each year, a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland Finals events leading up to the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland. Local economic development organizations and promotional agriculture organizations are encouraged to consider this opportunity to welcome visitors and media professionals from around the state to their county. The planning process begins at least one year in advance, including scheduling the current Alice in Dairyland to attend monthly events in the county to promote the finals and learn more about the impact of agriculture on that county. In mid-March, the host county holds a press conference to officially announce the top candidates for the next Alice in Dairyland.
The hosting process culminates in a three-day finals event, which includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The impromptu question and answer session and finale banquet are open to the public as ticketed events and include opportunities to showcase local businesses, agritourism and other county highlights.
Dane County served as the host of the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2022 and Walworth County will host the 76th Alice Finals in 2023.
“Hosting the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals has been an incredible experience for Dane County,” Chair of the 75th Alice in Dairyland Steering Committee Jill Ann Makovec said. “Our committee not only helped others learn more about Alice in Dairyland and the 75-year legacy, but they also brought attention to the diversity and importance of agriculture throughout the county and state.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring people together, enhance connections, and open doors for the future of the Alice in Dairyland program,” she added.
