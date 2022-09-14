MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now accepting bids from counties to host the Alice in Dairyland Finals until October 20, 2022 for the following years: 2024 (77th Alice in Dairyland), 2025 (78th Alice in Dairyland), 2026 (79th Alice in Dairyland), and 2027 (80th Alice in Dairyland). The request for proposals is available on DATCP’s website.

Each year, a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland Finals events leading up to the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland. Local economic development organizations and promotional agriculture organizations are encouraged to consider this opportunity to welcome visitors and media professionals from around the state to their county. The planning process begins at least one year in advance, including scheduling the current Alice in Dairyland to attend monthly events in the county to promote the finals and learn more about the impact of agriculture on that county. In mid-March, the host county holds a press conference to officially announce the top candidates for the next Alice in Dairyland.

