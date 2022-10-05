MADISON—As Wisconsin welcomes the world to America’s Dairyland for the World Dairy Expo, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is again accepting applications for export expansion grants. Applications may be submitted through November 16, 2022. These grants are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, a program proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural products. Funds for the program were recently released by the Joint Finance Committee.
This grant aims to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop product exports. Applicants must be a not-for-profit organization, located in Wisconsin, and currently serving or have the ability to serve Wisconsin agribusinesses. Wisconsin agribusiness associations, technical colleges, universities, and economic development organizations are encouraged to apply.
Projects can receive grant funds for up to two years in duration with an option to request an additional year. Grants will be awarded up to $50,000 for meat and crop-focused projects, and $100,000 for dairy-focused projects. Matching funds are required at 20 percent of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Eligible project expenses include, but are not limited to, travel associated with trade promotion activities, event promotion, marketing materials, advertising, subscriptions, contractor fees, and translation services, purchased market information, and data reporting services.
