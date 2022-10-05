MADISON—As Wisconsin welcomes the world to America’s Dairyland for the World Dairy Expo, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is again accepting applications for export expansion grants. Applications may be submitted through November 16, 2022. These grants are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, a program proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural products. Funds for the program were recently released by the Joint Finance Committee.

This grant aims to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop product exports. Applicants must be a not-for-profit organization, located in Wisconsin, and currently serving or have the ability to serve Wisconsin agribusinesses. Wisconsin agribusiness associations, technical colleges, universities, and economic development organizations are encouraged to apply.

