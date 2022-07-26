Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation®, has awarded grants to four programs focused on building healthy and vibrant dairy communities.

“Dairy’s Foundation is proud to award grants to innovative programs that are being implemented across the country to support and grow our dairy industry and connect with our communities and consumers,” said Brian Forrest, Dairy’s Foundation board chairman and dairy producer from Stratford. “We appreciate the generous support by dairy producers and businesses that make it possible for the Foundation to award grants to programs that will nurture the next generation of dairy leaders and strengthen the bond with consumers and communities.”

