Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation®, has awarded grants to four programs focused on building healthy and vibrant dairy communities.
“Dairy’s Foundation is proud to award grants to innovative programs that are being implemented across the country to support and grow our dairy industry and connect with our communities and consumers,” said Brian Forrest, Dairy’s Foundation board chairman and dairy producer from Stratford. “We appreciate the generous support by dairy producers and businesses that make it possible for the Foundation to award grants to programs that will nurture the next generation of dairy leaders and strengthen the bond with consumers and communities.”
The following programs will receive funding:
• Farmers for Sustainable Food, Green Bay: Grant awarded for a farmer-led group to better understand the impact of conservation practices on the environment while providing management information to farmers and communicating the sustainability of local farms to the supply chain and area consumers.
• Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship: Grant awarded for the Dairy Grazing Summit to cover speaker, host farm and livestream fees at the program that brings together dairy-grazing apprentices and journey workers to network and learn about leadership, key grazing topics, farm transition and ownership, and USDA programs through workshops and on-farm tours.
• National Dairy Shrine, Fort Atkinson: Grant awarded to create an exhibit and educational video for the National Dairy Shrine Museum to promote dairy and tell the story of dairy farming and the history of the Shrine to thousands of visitors each year, especially school children.
• Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: Grant awarded to help support a dedicated space for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities at the Calving Corner Exhibit at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to expose youth to technologies used on today’s dairy farms.
Dairy’s Foundation funds educational programs and initiatives that are consistent with its strategic direction set by dairy producers. The foundation’s support is focused in three key areas: raising up the next generation of professional dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in our people and products, and building the skills of our dairy producers.
Applications for grants are accepted on an ongoing basis, with the next deadline on Dec. 1. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply for grants up to $5,000. Grant criteria and application forms can be found at www.dairyfoundation.org.
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation was established by Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin in 2002 as a way to raise funds and award grants for educational programs.
