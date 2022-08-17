A Watertown farm will be among Wisconsin dairy farms will open their doors to their neighbors and communities for the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement Twilight Meetings. Each event will feature a tour of the dairy farm and opportunities to ask questions about modern agricultural practices and how animals, land and water are cared for. Open conversations between community leaders, elected officials and farmers will focus on issues important to everyone including water, roads, sustainability, environment and more.
“There is no better time or place to ask questions about agriculture and share thoughts about what is important for the future of our rural communities than the ACE Twilight Meetings,” said Christine Bender, owner/herd manager, McFarlandale Dairy LLC. “An evening of eye-opening conversations between rural and urban neighbors can lead to new ideas and meaningful changes in our communities.”
The host farms will include:
• Aug. 29 at Wall-Stone Holsteins LLC, S7414 Fortner Road, DeSoto. Hosted by Dr. Anne Marie Elwing, DVM, and Kevin, William and Emil Walleser;
• Aug. 30 at Bragger Family Dairy, W89 Pape Valley Road, Independence. Hosted by Joe and Dan Bragger.
• Aug. 31 at JTP Farms, W1202 County Road A, Dorchester. Hosted by Jake and Tolea Peissig.
• Sept. 1 at McFarlandale Dairy LLC, N302 County Road K, Watertown. Hosted by Peter and Cindy McFarland and Christine and Robb Bender.
Each meeting will kick off at 6 p.m. with a tour of the host dairy farm, providing attendees a firsthand look at how animals are cared for, housed and fed, as well as the milking facilities, barns and technologies dairy producers use each day. Ice cream will be served at 7 p.m. with conversations about community issues including water, conservation, transportation and more, lasting until 8:30 p.m.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin Counties Association, Pheasants Forever and Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), the free, open-to-the-public meetings are an opportunity for community leaders, elected officials, educators, conservation specialists, dairy farmers and area community members to connect, network and learn together. This year marks the first time Pheasants Forever has joined the ACE partnership; their commitment to conserving ecological habitats makes for a natural fit in an alliance devoted to preserving Wisconsin’s shared resources.
Everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend. To learn more and to register for the free event, visit www.PDPW.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.
Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) is the nation's largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.