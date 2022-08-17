A Watertown farm will be among Wisconsin dairy farms will open their doors to their neighbors and communities for the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement Twilight Meetings. Each event will feature a tour of the dairy farm and opportunities to ask questions about modern agricultural practices and how animals, land and water are cared for. Open conversations between community leaders, elected officials and farmers will focus on issues important to everyone including water, roads, sustainability, environment and more.

“There is no better time or place to ask questions about agriculture and share thoughts about what is important for the future of our rural communities than the ACE Twilight Meetings,” said Christine Bender, owner/herd manager, McFarlandale Dairy LLC. “An evening of eye-opening conversations between rural and urban neighbors can lead to new ideas and meaningful changes in our communities.”

