MADISON — Corn stored in all positions in Wisconsin on June 1, totaled 197 million bushels, up 10% from June 1, 2021, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Grain Stocks report.

Of the total stocks, 46% were stored on-farm.

The March-May 2022 indicated disappearance totaled 134 million bushels, 9% below the 147 million bushels from the same quarter the previous year.

Soybeans stored in all positions in Wisconsin on June 1 totaled 29.1 million bushels, up 30% from June 1, 2021. Of the total stocks, 24% were stored on-farm. Indicated disappearance for March-May 2022 was 26.0 million bushels, 56% above the 16.6 million bushels from the same quarter the previous year.

In the United States, corn stocks in all positions on June 1 totaled 4.35 billion bushels, up 6% from June 1, 2021. Of the total stocks, 2.12 billion bushels are stored on farms, up 22% from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 2.23 billion bushels, are down 6% from a year ago.

The March - May 2022 indicated disappearance is 3.41 billion bushels, compared with 3.58 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1 totaled 971 million bushels, up 26% from June 1, 2021.

On-farm stocks totaled 331 million bushels, up 51% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 640 million bushels, are up 17% from a year ago. Indicated disappearance for the March - May 2022 quarter totaled 960 million bushels, up 21% from the same period a year earlier.

All wheat stored in all positions on June 1 totaled 660 million bushels, down 22% from a year ago.

On-farm stocks are estimated at 93.0 million bushels, down 34% from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 567 million bushels, are down 19% from a year ago. The March - May 2022 indicated disappearance is 364 million bushels, down 22% from the same period a year earlier.

Oats stored in all positions on June 1 totaled 32.6 million bushels, 14% below the stocks on June 1, 2021. Of the total stocks on hand, 9.89 million bushels are stored on farms, 21% below a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 22.7 million bushels, 11% below the previous year. Indicated disappearance during March - May 2022 totaled 10.4 million bushels, 23% below the same period a year ago.

Load comments