Cooperative Ventures, a venture capital fund formed by North America’s leading agricultural cooperatives, has announced its first investment in Sabanto, a hardware and software company on the forefront of developing autonomous capabilities in tractors.
Sabanto, founded in 2018, is deploying fully-autonomous machinery performing row crop field operations throughout the United States.
“The labor shortage in ag retail is a very real problem,” said Growmark Director of Innovation Heather Thompson. “Autonomy presents an exciting solution, but adopting autonomous equipment creates a new set of challenges for traditional operations.”
Sabanto is retrofitting 60 to 200 horsepower tractors to operate autonomously. Already, Sabanto has proven its ability to automate a variety of row crop field operations, including planting, tillage, spraying, and mowing over thousands of acres throughout the Midwest.
“Cooperative Ventures’ investment is a testament to the importance of autonomy in the future of row crop agriculture,” added Sabanto CEO Craig Rupp. “Given the vast network of customers and acres across GROWMARK and CHS, the path to autonomous field operations will certainly be accelerated.”
This first investment by Cooperative Ventures is aligned with the capital fund’s core investment areas or “Fields of Play,” to maximize the impact of each investment: crop production, supply chain, farm business enablement, and sustainability.
