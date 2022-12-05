Commodity Delivery Start Delivery End Cash Price No. 2 Corn Dec. 1 Dec. 31 $5.96 No. 2 Corn Jan. 1 Jan. 31 $5.98 No. 2 Corn Feb. 1 March 31 $5.98 No. 2 Corn Oct. 1 Nov. 30 $5.45 No. 1 Soybeans Dec. 1 Dec. 31 $13.68 No. 1 Soybeans Jan. 1 Jan. 31 $13.70 No. 1 Soybeans Feb. 1 March 31 $13.71 No. 1 Soybeans Oct. 1 Nov. 30 $13.07 No. 2 SRW Wheat Nov. 1 Dec. 31 $6.24 No. 2 SRW Wheat July 1 Aug. 31 $6.67

Source: United Coop, Johnson Creek

