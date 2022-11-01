Farmers have come a long way from the time of the flail and the threshing floor, but the goal has never changed; separate the oats grain from its stalk. Threshing day on September 5, Labor Day, brings back a lot of memories from my time in the 1940s and 1950s on the 238-acre Scheckel farm outside of Seneca, in the heart of Crawford County, Wisconsin.

Fortunately, there is a place to relive those youthful days. It’s on the Monsignor Michael Gorman farm off Highway 171 between Boaz and Rolling Ground, on the western side of Richland County. The 250-acre farm has been in the Gorman family since 1857, handed down from generations of Irish immigrants. It’s in the Driftless Area, among God’s most beautiful creations.

