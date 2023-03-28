Wisconsin senators Tammy Baldwin (D) and Ron Johnson (R) don’t seem to agree on much.
For example, Johnson received an A rating from the typically conservatively aligned National Rifle Association, while Baldwin got an F. Progressive Punch, which rates based on progressive issues, gave Baldwin an A, while Johnson has an F.
However, the pair issued a joint statement Monday in support of a bill designed to change labeling guidelines for dairy products. That’s perhaps unsurprising, given the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection estimates the dairy industry contributes more than $45 billion to the Wisconsin economy each year.
The bill, known as the Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions (or CURD) Act, would define “natural cheese” as that cheese made only from dairy products, and not milk substitutes or other food items.
“Wisconsin is known for its cheese, in all its forms and varieties,” Johnson said in the release. “Codifying the definition of ‘natural cheese’ will allow consumers the necessary information to make informed decisions when purchasing and enjoying the great products of our state.”
“Wisconsin’s dairy farmers and cheesemakers work hard to produce high-quality cheese products that are known across the globe and move our Made in Wisconsin economy forward,” Baldwin said in the release. “This legislation honors their celebrated products and makes sure consumers know what products on the shelf meet the definition of ‘natural cheese’ and what do not.”
The bill’s prospects for passage weren’t immediately apparent. The bill has been introduced in either the House or the Senate since at least 2018.
