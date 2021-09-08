JUNEAU – Dodge County is accepting applications for the County Conservation Aids Grant Program in the Extension Dodge County office.
County conservation grants provide financial assistance to enhance county fish and wildlife programs.
This Fish and Wildlife Management Grant Program was created to assist counties in the improvement of the fish and wildlife resources. The fund was established by the Wisconsin Legislature in 1965 as an alternative to bounty payments on coyote, foxes and bobcats. Every year since the bounty program was canceled, a state allocation equal to the average annual bounty payment has been earmarked as matching money for a growing list of county sponsored fish and wildlife habitat projects.
County and tribal governing bodies participating in the county fish and wildlife programs are eligible for this program.
Applications are due to Extension Dodge County no later than Monday. Applications received after this deadline may not be considered.
Complete information about the Conservation Aids grant program is available at http://dnr.wi.gov/aid/countyconservation.html.
Mail application and other required information to the Extension Dodge County office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI. Contact Tracy Malterer at the Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.