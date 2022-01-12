MADISON — This month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey about 41,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories.
“This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction. It also helps packers and government leaders evaluate expected slaughter volume for future months and determine potential supplies for export,” said Wisconsin State Statistician Greg Bussler. “Obtaining the current count of cattle will serve as an important decision-making tool for the entire agriculture industry.”
During the first two weeks of January, Wisconsin producers will have the opportunity to report their beef and dairy cattle inventories, calf crop, death loss and cattle on feed information.
To make it as convenient as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding via the internet, mail or a telephone interview with a NASS representative. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the cattle report to be released on Jan. 31. This and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/publications. For more information, call the NASS Wisconsin Field Office at 800-789-9277.
