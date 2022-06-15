I’ve never been big on establishing a formal budget but when people started telling us we should be looking at ways to finance our retirement, the suggestion was made that I put together a budget and look at what we actually need to live for a year.
I told the consultant that we are relatively thrifty (our kids call it tight) except when it came to vacations.
He looked at some of the numbers I put down and said, “Don’t you ever go shopping?”
I said, “No, I don’t like it much. In fact, most of our things are so old they were actually made in this country.”
We have a new dollar store in town. We are all excited about it because finally we don’t have to use $5 worth of gas just to drive to a town to buy one item that we need.
Actually, considering inflation, the new store should be called the Two Dollar Store.
When we were kids it was called a “Dime Store” or in some cases the “Five and Ten Cent Store.” That term was even mentioned in a popular song when our kids were little. I’d sing the song to them and they would say, “Mom, what’s a five and ten cent store?”
But seriously, we did do some budgeting. When we retire the only thing we really need money for is entertainment. Since neither of us likes to go out to eat, our entertainment budget is just the cost of getting into a polka dance. That we can afford but I’m not sure if we can afford to drive our car there anymore.
People in our neighborhood see me walking all the time. They think I’m doing it for exercise so I can get enough steps on my Fitbit each day. Now I guess the secret is out of the bag. I’m only walking to get where I want to go so I don’t need to start the car and waste gas.
