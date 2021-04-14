When you think about it, the basics of farming haven’t changed much. Even in Bible days there were references to planting seed on hard ground and about problems with weeds choking out the good plants.
Here in the 21 Century we still push seeds into the ground, wait for them to come up, get rid of some weeds, and eventually harvest. The big changes are that our tools for doing all of that are more sophisticated and more expensive.
Regardless of the century, there has been no more uncertain time in the growing season than right after planting. When we went into farming Dick was very nervous that time of year. We had spent a ton of money on seed and fertilizer, fuel and machinery (not to mention labor and land). Every day he’d be out in the field scratching around to see if the seed had sprouted yet.
He’d worry. I’d pray.
I’d ask him what good it did to search for the seed like that and I’d laugh at him.
He’d reply, “Well, is it any different than you rubbing Angie’s gums feeling for a sign of new teeth. You know they’ll eventually come in by themselves. How did rubbing her gums help that?”
The problem is no matter how many fancy tools we have there are things we just can’t control. When we charge out of that starting gate in spring we don’t know what will happen in the next few weeks. By the time we figure out if we planted the corn too deep or too shallow, too early or too late, it is too late.
We’ve now farmed long enough to know anything can happen. A couple years ago we had too much rain but we’ve also farmed years when it didn’t rain for months after we planted. We’ve farmed years when the heat of the day burned the crops in the field and we’ve seen corn blackened from frost in the middle of June. In fact one year I remember seeing frost every month of the year and a killing frost in late August.
You’d think after all these years of experience and after reading about the experiences of centuries of farmers before us we’d have it all figured out. The problem is there is nothing we can do to make seeds grow.
That irritates farmers. These guys want to enforce their will on every living thing on the farm.
But the way I look at it, it’s like raising our kids. All we can do is the best we know how, based on what we’ve learned along the way. Then it’s up to them, with help from our Maker, how they will turn out.
