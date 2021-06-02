JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee will hold its 41st annual dairy brunch on the FWR Nell Farms Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The FWR Nell Farms is located at W7468 County Highway S, Juneau. There will be offsite parking only at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, located at the intersection of County Highway A and State Highway 33. There will be a free shuttle bus to the farm.

This will be an in-person event and there will be no carry-outs.

The menu includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, deep fried cheese curds, assorted cheeses, milk, juice, and ice cream.

Tickets will be $8 per person, $4 ages 5-11, and under 4 are free. There will be a free shuttle bus to the farm. The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is a nonprofit organization that educates the public about the nutritional value of dairy products and to give the community facts about dairy farming and related dairy industries. Proceeds from the brunch go toward the annual scholarship program, the dairy ambassador program and fulfilling the needs of other organizations in the county to promote dairy products and the dairy industry.

