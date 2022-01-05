One of the biggest challenges some new wives face is preparing meals that hubby likes.
Farm guys, especially, likely had mothers who were excellent cooks. Their mothers likely had huge gardens and helped butcher chickens each week. Food was fresh and tasty.
It’s tough for a young non-farm gal to compete with a farmer’s mother’s home cooking.
I tried. Dick told me two of his favorite dishes were meat loaf and apple cobbler. I made some for one of our first meals together and Dick sampled the baked dishes. Problem was, he couldn’t tell which was which.
Eventually I learned how to cook to please him.
Actually, I learned how to prepare meals for the family by going to farm meetings.
The farm consultants and nutritionists were advising farmers to go into total mixed ration systems in order to get their cows to eat the feeds they didn’t like right along with their favorite feeds.
I decided if it worked for cows it might work for the family, too. I bought a food processor and blended everything together. I put meat, veggies, pasta all in one dish and called it casserole.
I even bought a food dehydrator and dried some of the veggies from the garden. Then I powdered the veggies and added them to things like brownie mix or cake.
Hey, it worked! No one knew the difference until one of the kids walked into the room while I was baking and caught me in the act.
Dick and the kids dubbed my meals TMR but I didn’t care. They ate it and that’s all I cared about.
