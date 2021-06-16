The Watertown Agri-Business Club will host a drive-thru farm tour and grilled cheese meal to-go at Dettmann Dairy Farms on Father’s Day, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The to-go style lunch will feature a choice of a grilled cheese or grilled ham and cheese sandwich along with Just the Cheese Chips, Bakers string cheese, a yogurt stick, apple slices, Kwik Trip cookie, Sassy Cow Creamery milk and Culver’s of Johnson Creek frozen custard coupon.
Tickets for the drive-thru dairy brunch are $8 at the door or $7 in advance.
Tickets will be available at Ace Hardware in Watertown, Glenn’s Market, Kraemer’s Wisconsin Cheese, Bank of Lake Mills and Watertown, State Bank of Reeseville and Watertown, Ixonia Bank, TBE Trailers in Watertown and Agri-Business Club members.
This year’s event will be hosted by Dettmann Dairy Farms, on County Highway N of Johnson Creek. The farm is operated by Tim and Amy Dettmann, Tim’s son, Mike, and wife Sue, and their three boys, Drew, Alex, and Cole.
The dairy is home to 600 Holstein cows and operates over 2,000 acres of cropland.
While driving on a designated route, attendees will be able to see equipment used on the farm, see the feed the cows consume, and pass through one of the freestall barns on the farm to see the cows.
In addition to the lunch, the Watertown Agri-Business Club will be selling raffle tickets at the farm and in advance by some of its members.
All proceeds are used for scholarships for students continuing their education in an agricultural field.
One raffle ticket is $5 or 5 tickets for $20. The cash drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the farm.
To purchase raffle tickets in advance, contact Steve Zillmer at 920-960-9111 or Neale Jones at 608- 434-4024. There will be an online auction as well through Jones Auction & Realty for some additional items that were generously donated by local businesses.
