School is almost out and it looks like our grandkids will make it through the year in the classroom.
While they were fortunate enough to have in-school classes, some students were not so lucky. School districts everywhere struggled to figure out how they would get the kids back into the classroom safely. It was not an easy task and there were many opinions about how to handle it.
When I was in grade school we wouldn’t have had that issue. There were only 25 or 30 students in all eight grades. We didn’t have to worry about sitting every other seat on the bus. We didn’t have bussing. Kids walked to school and parents were very involved.
Social distancing would have been easy. Had there been a pandemic, instead of placing the moveable desks according to grade level they could have been clustered in family groups.
Homeschooling has become the thing now since COVID-19. We have two grandchildren who were already being home schooled so for them life didn’t change all that much. For other families, parents (particularly moms) faced the challenge of teaching.
I don’t know about these parents but I was never able to help our kids much with their homework.
When they studied history, they figured because I was old I could rattle off stories about World War I and World War II and more. Math was a challenge then, too, because they were learning what teachers called “modern math.”
I remember one of them once asked me if I knew where the English channel was. I said we couldn’t get it because we didn’t have cable.
Another time one of them (I won’t mention the name) claimed I wasn’t helping when they wondered what nitrate was. I said it was cheaper than day-rate.
They always thought I understood vocabulary and had Webster’s dictionary memorized because I was writing all the time. One time one of the girls asked what “capital gains” was. I said it’s what happens when farmers work harder to earn more but then pay more taxes – that’s when Washington DC and Madison gain.
David didn’t like it when I said the meaning of “kidnapping” was what I’d find him doing when it was time to go out to do his chores.
The thing that really frustrated him was when he asked me the meaning of the word “apathy.” I replied, “I don’t know and I don’t care.” He gave me a funny look and said, “Well, if you don’t want to help me, fine.” Funny – I thought I had explained it pretty well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.