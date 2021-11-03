Schoenike appointed to Farm Bureau committee

MADISON — Kari Schoenike of Dodge County, Tammy Wiedenbeck of Grant County and Clara Hedrich of Calumet County have been appointed to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee by the organization’s board of directors. Their terms begin at WFBF’s annual meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference, Dec. 3-6, in Wisconsin Dells.
“Kari, Tammy and Clara will bring a wealth of knowledge and new perspective to the Promotion and Education Committee. I look forward to what they will contribute to the committee through their terms,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz.
Schoenike grew up on her family’s crop farm in rural Dodge County. She is the daughter of the late Jim Schoenike and Sally Schoenike. There she developed a passion for agriculture and education that she combined into her role as a teacher while connecting students to agriculture in their daily lives. Currently, she shares her knowledge with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as an Offender Classification Specialist.
Schoenike is an active Dodge County Farm Bureau member and has helped plan and implement a variety of educational activities for her community.
Wiedenbeck serves as a business development manager for Hilbert Communications and Bug Tussel Wireless Internet. Along with her full-time role, Wiedenbeck is the seventh generation on her family’s farm and works together with her brother’s family and parents to run the beef and crop operation. She also manages a photography business on the side. In addition to her involvement with the Grant County Farm Bureau, Wiedenbeck is a lifetime member of the Grant County Cattlemen’s Association, Lancaster FFA Alumni and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville alumni. She chooses to be a member of these organizations in hopes of supporting youth and encouraging their continued involvement in agriculture.
Hedrich grew up on a dairy farm in Northeastern Wisconsin before going on to teach high school agriculture for 39 years. Clara, along with her husband and four of their five adult children, founded LaClare Family Creamery in Pipe. specializing in goat milk cheeses. Currently, Hedrich coordinates the creamery’s agri-tourism events while also owning and operating KIDFARM, LLC with her husband. Hedrich serves as the Calumet County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom coordinator and promotion and education chair, as well as on the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association Board.
The Promotion and Education Committee is a group of nine leaders who represent the nine Wisconsin Farm Bureau districts. Committee members develop, implement and promote projects and programs which build awareness and understanding of agriculture and provide leadership development for the agricultural community. The committee’s chair sits on the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Board of Directors as the program’s representative. The Promotion and Education Program is funded by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.