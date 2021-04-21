JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee will hold its 41st annual dairy brunch this year.
The brunch will be held at the FWR Nell Farms, W7468 County Highway S, Juneau on Sunday, June 6 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
This will be an in-person event and there will be no carry-outs.
The menu includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, deep fried cheese curds, assorted cheeses, milk, juice, and ice cream.
Tickets will be $8 per person, $4 ages 5-11, and under 4 are free. There will be off-site parking only at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on the intersection of State Highway 33 and County Highway A, Beaver Dam. There will be a free shuttle bus to the farm.
The Dairy Promotion Committee is looking for volunteers to help with the brunch.
The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is a nonprofit organization that educates the public about the nutritional value of dairy products and to give the community facts about dairy farming and related dairy industries. The goal of these programs has been to increase sales of dairy products and to enhance the image of area farmers and related dairy industries.
For the sign-up form, visit the Facebook page of the Dodge County Dairy Promotion. Proceeds from the brunch go toward the annual scholarship program, the dairy ambassador program and fulfilling the needs of other organizations in the county to promote dairy products and the dairy industry.
For more information about the brunch, visit the Facebook page.
