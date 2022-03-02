The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association 42nd convention and annual meeting was held Feb. 4-5 in Rothschild. This year’s convention theme was “Honoring our Heritage, Cultivating our Future,” as the association celebrated the 50th anniversary of their charter. Past convention memorabilia was displayed throughout the weekend and several interesting historical facts were shared at the various activities.
About 240 FFA Alumni members and guests from across the state of Wisconsin attended this year’s event. The convention kicked off with a state council meeting, followed by tour options and a dinner buffet. Convention attendees were then treated to an evening of music and dancing with a performance from the band High Mileage. Saturday morning kicked off with breakfast and opening session, followed by section meetings.
Members heard from the various leaders of the other organizations, whom are part of Team Ag Ed, and were presented the annual financial report and budget during the annual business meeting. The election for vice president was also conducted and Grant Staszak of the Bonduel FFA Alumni & Supporters chapter was elected. The remaining executive team was also forwarded to their new positions, electing Terri Wilfert of Mishicot the new president, Bobbie Jo Montgomery of Waupaca, president-elect and Nate Zimdars from Ripon, past president. There were a few bylaws changed adopted at the meeting and 4 different resolutions passed.
The closing session was full of numerous awards and recognition. Several teachers were honored with Outstanding Agriculture Educator Awards, earning a cash prize. These included, Troy Talford and Sally Ladsten from Sauk Prairie, Daniel Robinson from Lomira, Marty Nowak from Denmark, Mariah Markhardt and Walter Taylor from Oconto Falls and Katie Reider from Granton.
Amy Voigt of Lakeside Lutheran High School was introduced and installed as a 2022-2023 council representative for Section 9.
