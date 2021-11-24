MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will be starting it’s statewide online ‘coffee chats’ fall/winter 2021/22 series, Thursday, Dec. 2 from noon to 1 p.m.
Katie Wantoch, UW-Madison Extension Dunn County educator will be joined by Corey Gertner, tax accountant, GreenStone Farm Credit Services and Eric Gullicksrud, EA, vice president of tax and accounting, Compeer Financial to discuss and answer tax preparation issues and concerns. This discussion will focus on issues specific to farm tax returns so one may gain a better understanding of what to think about regarding farm tax preparation and be able to ask better questions with your tax advisor.
Coffee chats will be held the first Thursday of the month through Feb. 3, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. Other programs will be held Jan. 6, 2022, Stephanie Plaster, UW-Madison Extension Ozaukee and Washington Counties educator; and Feb. 3, 2022, Sam Zimmerman, On-Q Holsteins, Marathon County.
Once registered, one will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture online Coffee Chat series is a University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
