MADISON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers for its County Agricultural Production Survey and Dec. 1 agricultural survey.
The surveys will collect information on total acres planted and final year-end harvested acres, yield, and production of row crops, as well as collecting information about grains and oilseeds stored on farms.
“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs provide support to farmers across the country,” said Greg Bussler, Wisconsin state statistician, “We hope every producer who receives this survey will take the time to respond. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have enough information on which to base their programs.”
Within the next few weeks, NASS representatives will contact selected Wisconsin growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the surveys. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified as required by federal law.
State- and national-level results from the Dec. 1 agricultural survey will be published in the Crop Production Annual Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. County-level results for corn and soybeans will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database (quickstats.nass.usda.gov) on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Wisconsin Field Office at 608-224-4848.
