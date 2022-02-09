MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program is offering free educational mini webinars to help one be more successful in their own yards, gardens, containers, anywhere one wants to grow plants.
The first in a free mini-webinar series kicks off this winter with Planning for a Fruitful Season. These engaging mini-webinars are 20 minutes each followed by questions and answers.
Registration is required for each mini webinar. Participants can attend only one or all three. This series is open to the public. All webinars will be recorded and made available on the Extension Horticulture website.
Pruning Apple Trees to Maximize Healthy Fruit Production will be presented at noon Feb. 23 by Amaya Atucha, associated professor/fruit crop specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Late winter is an excellent time to prune backyard apple trees and proper pruning helps trees to produce high-quality apples. Learn about proper pruning techniques and how the structure of an apple tree supports healthy fruit production.
Identification, Management and Control of Major Apple Pests will be presented at noon March 12.
Be prepared to combat common pests on backyard apple trees. Learn about the major insect and fungal pests that can cause damage to apples and the timing of different management strategies to help one be successful this season. It will be presented by Diana Alfuth, horticulture outreach specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension.
Growing Strawberries in Containers will be held at noon March 9. It will be presented by Darrin Kimbler, horticulture outreach specialist at the UW-Madison Division of Extension in Iron County.
Participants will learn how to grow fresh strawberries in containers. The group will talk about what is needed to successfully grow strawberries in containers, including selecting the right variety, soil, watering and fertilizer and how to overwinter them.
