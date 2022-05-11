MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified 12 nominees that are eligible for election to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors.
Among the candidates is Carrie Chestnut Mess of Johnson Creek. She was nominated to represent Dodge and Jefferson counties in District No. 24. Two other candidates, Virgil Haag of Mt. HOreb and Tina Hinchley of Cambridge has also been nominated. Dairy farmers in affected districts will have until May 25 to vote for candidates.
DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active dairy producer or representative of an affected producer, selling milk into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts.
DATCP also certified each candidate’s timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active dairy producers within their district. To view the candidate biographies and more information on the election, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.
To facilitate the voting process, DATCP has distributed mail-in ballots to dairy producers who reside within the eight affected districts. Producers who have not received a ballot can request a ballot by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@Wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before May 25.
Election results will be announced at the end of June and elected producers will serve a three-year term.
