I may have mentioned before that my love of music came from my parents.
Not that either of them were musicians. They just loved music and sang a lot.
Dad sang while he worked around the farm and drove tractor. I followed him around a lot and rode on the tractor with him and learned those songs.
Mom was always singing around the house. She knew all the songs of the 40s and ‘50s. In fact she has numerous spiral notebooks with pages filled with hand-written words to all the songs she loved. Of course because she sang those songs often enough she had them all memorized. Eventually I knew them by heart, too.
She told me she had been singing since she was a very young girl and her notebooks reveal that because they date back to when she was about 7 years old. She would hear a song on the radio and write down the words. Since she couldn’t write that fast sometimes it took hearing it quite a few times before she got all the words written.
She says part of her interest in singing goes back to laundry days in her family’s home. She was one of the older of 10 kids so there was lots of laundry to do.
Her parents had a wash machine but it was a cheap model – it didn’t have a motor. She provided the power, rocking the tub back and forth. How long and how fast she rocked the tub depended on whether it was heavy work clothes or more fragile underwear.
She sang songs to keep the rhythm as she moved her band back and forth to keep the water sloshing around the clothes. Some things needed to be washed longer than others. She timed the process by the number of verses she sang in a song.
To hear her tell it, washing day actually seemed like fun but I don’t remember laundry day being fun when I was little.
Yes she had an electric washer (not automatic though). She washed the clothes, put them through a ringer and then into two separate rinse tubs. It was my job to stand beside the rinse tub and turn each sock inside out.
Then we hung the wash outside on the line and when it was dry it was my job again to turn each sock back to the right side.
I won’t even begin to describe how boring the ironing was that followed. Everything got ironed and if we were lucky we finished the job before the next wash day.
