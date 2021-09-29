I lived in Wisconsin from little on. As I began to learn more about the language we use, I realized the term “from little on” is a Wisconsin expression. In other states they would say “grew up in.”
At first I took it personally. I thought maybe “grew up in” was just a term I should not use because some have asked when I am going to grow up.
Well, after taking a closer look at our expressions, I finally figured out there are others that are unique to Wisconsin.
When I was young I never got outside the state so it wasn’t until my first trip to another area of the country that I learned that what we came to know as a bubbler is really a drinking fountain. And if you are really thirsty and want to “budge in line” they won’t understand what you want.
The first time I ordered a soda that I knew as 7-Up, the clerk sold me sparkling water (with no flavor). Apparently in other states soda must be ordered by brand name or you get plain soda.
It was on those trips outside our state that I also learned that Wisconsinites are the only ones who have church suppers and Friday fish fries.
We borrow our friends’ money, while in other states they loan money to their friends.
If you go outside Wisconsin they will not usually know how to play sheepshead, either.
