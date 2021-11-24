Once a year we are literally forced to think back to the time of the pilgrims, a group of people who had formal customs that seem a bit odd to us. If we think about it, though, they were a band of immigrants no different than our own ancestors who faced a life and death struggle against nature in order to find a better life in a new country.
How many of our descendants came to America to escape war, political oppression and religious persecution? Would you be willing to go through what they went through?
The valley of the upper Rock River in Wisconsin was a haven for groups of Old Lutherans, forced out of northern Germany by restrictions upon their freedom of worship. This desire for religious freedom was the main cause of their migration here a century and a half ago.
Most of them didn’t come across the Atlantic on wooden sailing ships. They came here on steamers, more like cattle than people. Most of them spent their life savings for the trip and the only possessions they brought along were the things they could fit in their wooden trunk.
My sister-in-law still has the wooden trunk used by Dick’s great-grandmother to carry her personal belongings here. Every time I see this old trunk I try to imagine what might have been in it.
Think about it. If you were going to pack up today to leave your home behind forever and you were only allowed to take a trunk load of possessions, what would you take? Instinct tells us we would take a prize knick-knack, favorite dishes, complete wardrobe or our musical instrument.
Common sense dictated to these immigrants and they were forced to bring the items most necessary to their survival. There were no big box stores where they could restock after arriving in the new land.
We often think we don’t have much compared to the wealthier people of today’s society, but when I look around, our home is filled with a wealth of possessions and it’s hard to imagine packing them into a wooden trunk and leaving the rest behind. That’s when we know the true meaning of Thanksgiving. That’s when we really think about what’s important. Our ancestors knew they brought with them what was really important – their faith and love and hope and those things don’t even take room in a wooden trunk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.