MADISON — Commemorating the end of an atypical campaign and program year for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, the foundation board approved four new board members.
The foundation marked a $463,000 campaign total raised for agricultural education and FFA, despite program disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foundation also recognized the service and contributions of three retiring members: Danielle Waterworth of CNH Industrial, Ginger Braml of AgroChem, and Kathleen Murphy of TASC.
The FFA Foundation Board is now led by 2021-22 President Jessie Kreke. Kreke serves as a senior marketing manager for Culver Franchising Systems LLC.
New board members representing Wisconsin agriculture and FFA sponsors are Natalie Killion, Tom Kwak, Aaron Tigert, and Nathan Weinkauf.
Killion served a decade as a school counselor in the Green Bay Area Public School District, assisting high school students with career and post-secondary planning. She managed projects for the Wisconsin School Counselor Association Board. Killion graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and taught high school agri-science prior to receiving her master’s degree in K-12 school counseling from Lakeland University. She was a Wisconsin State FFA Officer and National FFA officer candidate. Killion has worked for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection as the 56th Alice in Dairyland and director of the “Something Special from Wisconsin” marketing program. In addition, she served on the Wisconsin Ag Ed and Workforce Development Council. She resides in Green Bay with her husband and daughter and actively volunteers in the community to support agriculture.
Kwak is the CFO/COO for Chippewa Valley Bean Co. Inc. Kwak joined CVB in 2017 and leads the finance and operations teams including strategic planning and growth initiatives. Throughout his three-decade career in agribusiness operations, Kwak has focused on technology, innovations, and efficiencies in our food supply/food chain to improve potential returns to growers, agribusiness’, and ultimately the consumer. He is passionate about introducing FFA members to the multitude of different career opportunities that are available within Wisconsin agribusiness so that the future generations of FFA members can continue to lead Wisconsin in food and agricultural production to supply an ever-increasing world population. Kwak grew up a “city kid” in Wauwatosa. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in food science in 1988. He lives in Ridgeland, on an equine boarding and riding facility.
Tigert is part of the senior leadership team for Compeer Financial serving as a regional vice president, Core Markets. He has more than 20 years of agribusiness experience in operations, accounting, and finance. Tigert earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, his master’s degree in accounting from Edgewood College, and is a certified public accountant. He and his wife Rita have one daughter and custom raise dairy heifers on their fifth generation family farm in Black Earth.
Weinkauf is the director of sales for Case IH Agriculture, covering the central region. He joined Case IH in August of 1999. Working for Case IH was always a dream of Weinkauf’s. He also gives his time to other agriculture entities like 4-H as a project leader and as vice president of the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation. Weinkauf grew up on a diversified livestock farm in southeast Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor’s degree in animal science in 1995. He resides in Waterford, where he spends his free time traveling across the Midwest with his family showing livestock.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation unites individuals, organizations and companies who share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA.
