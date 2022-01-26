To a farmer, reading Successful Farming or one of the other colorful farm magazines is like a person from town reading Better Homes and Gardens. Everything is clean and in its proper place. The yard is perfectly groomed and in full bloom.
One ad in the farm magazine shows Mr. Farmer, clad in a long sleeve white shirt, smiling to his wife as she approaches in their brand new shiny pickup truck. The weather is hot and he’s been baling hay all day but neither his shirt nor his designer jeans, the shiny new tractor or the deluxe model baler shows a bit of dust. And it’s no wonder he smiles when he sees his wife. Her finger nails are perfectly polished and her hair and makeup gives the impression she just came from the beauty parlor.
Glance at another ad about pastures and we see Ms. Farmer closing a shiny lightweight metal gate with the touch of her little pinky. Come on now! Those of us who struggle to close and open wire gates know better.
I always found that dealing with gates that I need to drive through to get to that far away field takes pure brawn and regardless how carefully I stretch the wire before I gently lay it on the grass beside the fence the two strands still pop into wild coils, wrapping around each other. When I try to pick them up to close the gate they wrap around my wrists.
Turn the page and you see the inside of the farmer’s barn. Wow! It would give the state inspector a nervous breakdown. Why if all farms looked like this his job would no longer be necessary.
Everyone knows he has to mark something on his sheet when he inspects just to show he’s doing his job but in this photo it would be impossible.
And if he was in a stall barn where cows have a gutter behind them the photographer must be using trick photography. I’m a photographer and I know any time you walk toward a cow that’s lying down she gets up and raises her tail and leaves a deposit in the gutter. Maybe this farm had some sort of flush system that immediately emptied it and put fresh straw in every time a cow did her thing.
The herdsman in these pictures is conferring with the farm owner and both are wearing spotless clothing even though they have just worked all morning on herd-check.
