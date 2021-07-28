MADISON — The corn crop in Wisconsin is ahead of schedule, compared to 2020 and a five-year average, according to the state's crop progress report issued by the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.
For the week ending Sunday, corn was reported at 69% silking, four days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average.
Corn is 5% in the dough stage, two days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Corn condition declined to 75% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week, the report stated.
Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork last week, according to the report. Temperatures were seasonal during the week with some timely rain events in the northern half of the state. Reported field activities include haying, harvesting winter wheat, and harvesting processing vegetables.
Topsoil moisture condition declined to 10% very short, 23% short, 63% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition also declined to 11% very short, 24% short, 60% adequate and 5% surplus.
Soybeans are reported 78% blooming, two days behind last year but six days ahead of the average. The soybean crop was 47% setting pods, one day behind last year but six6 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition remained at 72% good to excellent.
Oats are reported 83% coloring, one day behind last year but five days ahead of average. Oats are 15% harvested, three days ahead of both last year and the average. Oat condition improved to 74% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Potato harvest is reported 5% complete. Potato condition is rated 96% good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 62% harvested for grain, eight days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. The final winter wheat condition of the season was 77% good to excellent statewide, 2 percentage points below last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is 92% complete, eight days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the average. The third cutting is 25% complete, four days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 70% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Pasture condition was rated 60% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below last week.
