IXONIA — Farming has come a long way since the day of hand milking of dairy animals.
Today, with technology, there is no need for routine interaction with the cows as they are milked.
A robotic arm disinfects the animals with an iodine and water solution, places teat cups on the animal, milks the cow and releases the cup, all without human intervention. The amount of milk is immediately recorded so the farmer can keep track on how the cow is producing.
“It is probably the biggest change and best investment since I came back from college,” said Kyle Zwieg, who along with his wife Rachel, were selected as the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers during the 68th annual competition. The couple have three young children, which they hope will pursue farming into the seventh generation of the 150 year old farmstead.
“I don’t own the farm, I am just passing through,” Zwieg said with a smile.
To keep it up-to-date, Zwieg took a big step and installed a DeLaval VMS 300.
The young farmer compared the DeLaval robotic equipment to an assembly line or an automotive welding line.
Zwieg said he first started studying the use of robotics in 2012 when DeLaval came out with its first unit. “But I was not 100% impressed,” he added.
After observing farms in northern Wisconsin and networking with farmers, Zwieg moved forward with plans to install the technology on the family farm on Plover Road. By 2019, DeLaval unveiled a new unit. Zwieg took the leap.
To house the unit, Zwieg’s brother Kevin, an agricultural engineer, designed a new building on the sixth generation farmstead that borders the towns of Lebanon and Ashippun.
The entire project cost about $700,000. Zwieg said he was fortunate it was constructed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new technology saves time, increases production and improves the health and comfort of the animals, Zwieg said.
“It is a way to solve the workforce challenge,” the young farmer said.
Also, the diagnostics can detect when an animal is becoming sick, Zwieg said. “That is a huge tool for animal health,” he added. “It replaces some of the guess work.”
Seventy animals are milked three times a day. The robotic arm can milk between 60 and 70 animals a day. It takes about 6 1/2 minutes to milk each cow.The equipment operates 24/7 every day of the year, Zwieg pointed out. He has a total of 130 Holsteins and has 1,400 acres for corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat. He is proud of his land conservation and has been 100% no-till for the past 15 years.
The milking cows are housed in the new structure and it takes about three months to train the animals to use the system. “They are trained like large dogs,” Zwieg said. There is an area for eating, which cows do six to eight times a day, he said.
“The animals flow to the system when they want to get milked,” Zwieg said. They pass through a turnstyle gate which reads a tag around each of their necks. If the animal had been recently milked, they do not gain access to the milking area. If they need milking, they can enter the milking area and wait their turn. “There is no more herding of animals,” Zwieg said.
The cows walk up a platform and stand on the other side of partial glass wall. The robotic arm extends and sprays the disinfecting solution on the underside of the animal before applying the cups. Each cup can independently release when the milk stops flowing. That puts less stress on the animal, Zwieg said.
Zwieg can immediately look at a computer screen and learn how much milk the cow is providing. The building also has an office area with a computer and windows to observe the animals.
As with most technology systems today, if there is a problem, Zwieg receives a notice on his phone. He receives a notice about once every three to four weeks of a problem. If the robotics stop working, he has the ability to still manually milk the animals.
The barn has a an alley scrapper to avoid build-up of manure and it eliminates the need to shovel. The cows are healthier and cleaner in the new facility, Zwieg said.
DeLaval is a global company, based in Europe, Zwieg said. The local dealer is Redeker Dairy Equipment Inc. in Brandon. The company services close to 50 units in its territory, Zwieg said. Many large farm operations have more than one unit, he added.
