MADISON — Cheese, butter, and yogurt makers from 31 south central Wisconsin companies and cooperatives are vying for the title of World Champion at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest, set for March 1-3 in Madison.
Their products are among a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.
Cheese and whey producers from 15 companies and cooperatives in southeast Wisconsin will also be vying for the title of World Champion at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.
“Entry into this world-renowned competition isn’t just about being recognized by the global dairy industry — it’s also a chance for a major business boost,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, events manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the biennial event.
Preliminary judging will begin at 9 a.m. March 1 at the Monona Terrace. The announcement of the world champion will be at 2 p.m. March 3.
Several area businesses are set to compete with dairy processors from 28 countries around the world and 31 U.S. States. They include Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery of Fort Atkinson, Kraft Heinz Company of Beaver Dam, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC of Waterloo, Specialty Cheese Company Inc. of Reeseville and Widmer’s Cheese Cellars of Theresa.
The World Championship Cheese Contest is the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition since 1957.
