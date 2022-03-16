Sometimes when I am bored or when I am listening to a boring speech or when I’m babysitting for grandkids and they’re in bed but I can’t figure out how to run my kids’ Smart TV my mind starts thinking about weird things. Maybe you’ve had some of these thoughts?
Why are the doors open in gas stations, the cash registers are unlocked, the refrigerated room full of beer and booze is open but the restroom is locked.
Angie wanted me to have Katie help me take the ends off the green beans. She said she always enjoyed helping with that because while we snapped beans I shared stories about when I was a child. Is that where the term “snap chat” originated?
We’ve always been told we will keep from getting depressed by hanging out with positive people but during this pandemic we were told to hang out with negative people. The only way to know for sure is to get tested. I had my patience tested. I’m negative.
When we go on a trip these days we need to fill out some sort of authorization form. Somewhere on the form it will ask who to call in case of an emergency. I always answer, “911.”
Why do we give our children middle names? That’s easy. How else will they know they are in trouble when we call them.
Have you ever noticed that when you put the two words, “the” and “IRS” together it spells “theirs.”
Sometimes I say something embarrassing or make some statement that just doesn’t come out right. That’s when I pray, “Lord keep your arm around my shoulder and your hand over my mouth.”
