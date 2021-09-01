Gundrum wins Dodge County Holstein futurity

JUNEAU — Marybee Absolute Lovin-Red, owned and exhibited by Mary Gundrum, Hartford, Marybee Holsteins, won the annual Dodge County Holstein Futurity held during the Dodge County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Eddie Bue from Milksource Genetics, Kaukauna, judged the show.
The futurity is a unique event for Holstein breeders in the Dodge County area to introduce the dairy industry to the general public. Exhibitors enter animals as calves and show the same animals as two-year olds, after they’ve had their first calf. Exhibitors parade their cows wearing formal attire. There were 139 animals entered as calves for this year’s show, and 24 of those entries were exhibited as cows.
Nehls-Valley Holsteins, Hustisford, picked up second and third place with Nehls-Valley AW Limited- Red and Nehls-Valley Sidekick Sisco, respectively. Limited-Red was also awarded “best udder” of the show.
Sam Pitterle, Watertown, was first place junior with Smith-Crest Dback Vixen-ET, and Ian Spoke, Waterloo, was second place junior with Northcrest Toohot 3318. Sam Pitterle was best-dressed female, Treyton Hildebrandt, Hustisford, was best-dressed male, and Hildebrandt Family Farm, Hustisford, was named best-dressed group.
Numerous businesses in the Dodge County area provide monetary donations to sponsor the futurity every year. Compeer Financial was the champion-level sponsor for 2021.
The Dodge County Holstein Futurity looks forward to celebrating its 20th anniversary at the 2022 Dodge County Fair, Aug. 17-21, 2022.
