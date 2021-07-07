WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Jefferson, Waukesha, and Milwaukee, counties as contiguous disaster areas due to drought declarations in Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth.
Farm operators in any of these affected counties may be eligible for USDA assistance. To learn more about the programs and benefits available, Congressman Scott Fitzgerald encourages farmers to contact their local Farm Services Agency office.
Fitzgerald of Juneau has further urged USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to include Washington and Dodge counties in this disaster designation, as local drought conditions have also impacted farm operators in these areas severely.
“Farmers across the entire fifth district have grappled with difficult crop conditions this past month due to severe droughts plaguing southeast Wisconsin. While the recent rain has been a welcome change, crop damage cannot be undone with just a few days of good weather. I want to ensure eligible farmers are aware this federal assistance is available and that I’ve requested Dodge and Washington counties be eligible for this assistance too,” said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald is monitoring this issue closely and is working to connect farm operators plagued by difficult drought conditions with the assistance they need.
