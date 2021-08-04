Lots of folks will be following the Olympics. Our granddaughter is really good at gymnastics and stands on her head watching the gymnastics portion of Olympics on TV upside down.
I can’t help but think, though, that there are some events that should be included that no one has thought of.
For instance, how about a game called “meal scramble.” A bunch of farm women could be given a few leftovers and a head of lettuce. The object is to try to portion it out to feed a hungry farmer and three hungry farm kids. It’s a common occurrence on the farm. To make this game more realistic, the phone should be ringing and children should be yelling hysterically for some unknown reason.
“Cow sorting,” a herd of cows is enclosed in a pen with a narrow gate. The contestant is told the ear-tag number of the one that is to be sorted out and chased through the gate. They all look alike, so the contestant needs to look closely at the ear tag and hope no mud or other material has splashed onto it to blur it. Ideally, it should be done the day after a heavy rain so things are a bit slippery for both the animals and the contestant.
“Find the right part,” with each contestant given a bent and greasy piece of machinery. She is to drive to the nearest town that still has an implement dealership. (That may be a ways). She then needs to match the piece with the thousands of “look-alike” thingamajigs all machinery dealers keep in bins to confuse the women who come to town for parts. On the way, she is also expected to pick up a tire at the tire repair shop and not forget to stop at the grocery store for meat for supper and pick up one of the kids after baseball practice.
“Bus readiness,” with contestants keeping an eye on a spot in the road about a mile away where she is able to get a glimpse of the approaching school bus. When she spots it, two or more children are lined up – one is demanding a new item for “show and tell” in his class, and another is missing a shoe or some other article of clothing. There is a definite time limit on this event as any harried mother can tell you.
I bet if I started talking with other women who raised kids on a farm and helped with chores, we could come up with even more Olympic events.
So what would the Olympics offer for prizes? Well, most women aren’t used to getting paid for the things they do. They’d likely be satisfied with a big blue ribbon that reads, “Farming is growing and I helped it grow!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.