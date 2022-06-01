I don’t do as many farm stories as I once did but I still get the opportunity once in a while to interview a farm family and write about their business.
When I’m asked to do a story on a farm, however, I sometimes have a problem getting them to respond to my request for an interview. That’s usually because they don’t recognize my phone number when I call and with so many scam calls out there these days, folks don’t answer their phone unless they know who it is.
When I do get them to talk with me, some are pleased and others are suspicious and dumbfounded. Some will check me out first to see if I can be trusted. I can’t blame them. There are unfortunately some people out there who find an excuse to get onto a farm and search for something they can get a picture of that will destroy the reputation of farmers.
Some families have pride in their farm businesses and are happy to talk about the farm with others. Others are more inclined to say, “What’s so special about me that would make a story?”
Well, I figure it’s my job as a farm reporter to spin the tale of one farm’s life. And it is never disappointing. Perhaps people spend so much time in the barn they don’t know how interesting a snapshot of it can be for another farmer, tucked away in his own world.
During June Dairy Month I like to write about the families who are opening their farms to the public for a breakfast or tour. That can be a challenge, though. You see, being a farmer myself I feel guilty calling a busy farm family in spring of the year and ask them to take time out from planting, manure hauling and other chores to talk with me.
I know, as a retired farmer, farm families don’t have time to talk until they get their morning chores complete, calves fed, and barn clean. I know in the middle of the day they will likely want to be in the field. All I can do is hope they will need to take a break between some of those jobs to visit just a bit with me.
When I call and make an appointment I always give them my phone number and tell them it’s okay to call if something changes – like a cow having a calf, the vet coming, or a storm coming and they need to complete some field work.
When I get to a farm for an interview I try to have my questions prepared so I won’t take too much of their time gathering the information. Usually, though, I find the most interesting stories I write are the ones where we had a little time to visit. In those conversations someone usually tells some story about their farm or family that is really unique. It may be something in their farm’s history, it may be some philosophy they have about farming or life, or it may be some unique way of doing something on the farm.
As a reporter, I guess I can say I’ve seldom ever done an interview where I haven’t come away with a smile on my face because farm families are so special and, once you convince them you’re not up to something, they are friendly and open.
