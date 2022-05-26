WATERLOO — The Watertown Agri-Business Club will hold its annual dairy breakfast on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at Crave Brothers Farm in Waterloo.
The breakfast will run both Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The WABC is returning to its annual tradition of a two-day breakfast after having to cancel the event in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a drive-thru dairy brunch in 2021.
“Breakfast on the farm is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said WABC President Brad Brusveen. “We are hopeful this year’s breakfast will set a new record for attendance as the Crave family has so much to offer with a tour of their dairy including a new rotary parlor, methane digester and so much more.”
Crave Brothers farm is owned and operated by the Crave Family including the founders Charlie, George, Tom, and Mark Crave, and the next generation including Jordan, Andy, and Patrick Crave. They milk 2,000 cows three times a day and use their milk to produce award-winning cheeses that can be purchased in retail stores and specialty stores across the United States.
In 2007, the family decided to install a methane digester, which uses the manure from their cows to produce enough electricity to power the farm, the cheese factory, and over 300 area homes. Sustainability is vital to the Crave family and their businesses alike. Last spring Crave Brothers Farm installed a 60-cow rotary milking parlor. They have found an increase in efficiencies and cow comfort. The rotary collects data while each cow is being milked that contributes to the herd’s health.
Crave Brothers Farm is located at W11550 Torpy Road Waterloo. There will be parking available at the farm and shuttle buses running from Farm and Fleet in Watertown. Adult tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door, children 6-10 years old are $5 in advance and $6 at the door, five and under eat free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, cheese, milk, orange juice, coffee, and ice cream. There will be a tour of the farm and live music featuring the Gary Beal Band.
The Watertown Agri-Business Club is a non-profit that raises money to support local youth pursuing secondary education in agriculture. Their purpose is to promote an active interest in the community, to unify and strengthen the agricultural business in the community, to establish beneficial producer-consumer relations, provide a place for members to freely express themselves on ideas and problems in the agricultural business field and to enable members to speak with a common voice on matter pertaining to the agricultural business world.
